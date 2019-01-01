AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned Indian shelling in Shah Kot Sector of Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed one precious life and wounded nine other civilians. A woman was martyred and six others wounded in Shah Kot Sector in Neelum Valley after Indian troops resorted to shelling from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Monday. ‘Targeting civil population without any provocation is cowardice act on the part of Indian Occupation army and is a highly condemnable act,’ President Masood said.

He condoled with the affected families and prayed for early recovery of those wounded by Indian firing from across the Line of Control (LoC). AJK President said that Indian forces deliberately target civilian population, their property, livestock and crops to cause damage and create panic knowing that Pak army cannot respond in a similar manner by targeting civil population in another side of the LoC.

‘Pak forces don’t target civil population on other side of LoC, whom they consider their own citizens, brothers and sisters,’ Masood Khan said and called upon the international community to take cognisance of the violation of ceasefire agreement 2003 between India and Pakistan.

He said India should be held responsible for a wanton loss of human lives and also appealed to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to take notice of unprovoked shelling by India.

Earlier, addressing at a Kashmir Conference organised by School of Politics and International Relations of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, AJK President said that Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and same can’t be resolved without the consent of Kashmiri people.

He said that there are three parties of the dispute, that are, India, Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir and the dispute can not be settled without consultation of Kashmiris. The conference was also addressed by Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali and other speakers.

