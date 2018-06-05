AJK President commends passing 13th Amendment

MUZAFFARABAD : The President commended the collective efforts of the ruling party in successfully passing the 13th Amendment relating to the AJK Council Reforms.

Tariq Farooq, AJK Senior Minister for Physical Planning & Housing, Agriculture & Livestock called on Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir at the Presidency on Tuesday.

The President said that this was a historic milestone achieved under the leadership of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. The President praised the Senior Minister for his role played in his articulation on the 13th Amendment.

President Masood Khan said that the AJK Council Reforms and the transfer of powers to the AJK Legislative Assembly will further empower the elected representatives of Azad Kashmir with financial, administrative and legislative powers.

The President and the Senior Minister also expressed their concern over the deteriorating human right conditions in Indian Occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to help restore peace in IOK by implementing the UN Security Council resolutions assuring the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.