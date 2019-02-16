AJK President chides India for misleading world over Pulwama incident

Islamabad

President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday admonished India for misleading international community over Pulwama incident by hurling false accusation on Pakistan. Addressing a press conference along with Member of British Parliament Labour Party Naz Shah he said, ‘Pakistan has no link with Pulwama incident, India is totally confused and trying to deceive the world.’

Terming the Kashmiris’ reaction natural, he said that Indian occupied forces had killed thousands of innocent Kashmiris and creating confusion to hide their brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK). He dispelled the impression that indigenous and peaceful freedom struggle has any link with terrorism. He asked India to initiate international inquiry of the incident, saying there is no justification in blaming Pakistan without any evidence. He recalled that Indian extremists’ elements were involved in Samjhauta Express incident.

The president expressed the hope that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince will raise the Kashmir issue with the leadership of India during his visit to India. He thanked Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for extending politically, morally and diplomatically support to Kashmiri. He said, the Kashmiri children and students were the worst victims of state terrorism sponsored by India in Kashmir valley. ‘Atrocities of Indian occupied forces in IoK are unacceptable,’ he added.

The children have not only suffered direct injuries with bullets, pellet guns and with teargas shells but had been witnessing all the brutalities being carried out by Indian forces in last seven decades.

The children of this lawless land are arrested and harassed to the level that it has traumatized their psyche,’ he deplored.

Naz Shah asked the British parliament for playing its due role in resolving Kashmir problem as the issue was created by the British.

She said labour party has very clear stance on Kashmir issue and soon after coming in the power her party will resolve the Kashmir issue, she claimed.

She urged international community to intervene and resolve Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmris. She asked the Indian government to allow international community to visit Kashmir.—APP

