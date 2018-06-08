AJK President calls on PM, felicitates over assuming office

ISLAMABAD: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk at the PM House, Islamabad, on Friday.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan felicitated the caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, overall situation in AJ&K and the ongoing human rights violations by Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the Government of Pakistan to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, as promised to them under the relevant UN Resolutions.

Stressing upon the need for an immediate end to the state-sponsored reign of terror unleashed in the IOK, the caretaker Prime Minister observed that the Kashmir dispute cannot be resolved through violence and use of force. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution to resolve this decades old dispute.

The President AJ&K apprised the Prime Minister that the whole of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will observe Palestine and Kashmir Day today to remind the international community of fulfilling their commitment and resolving these issues under the relevant resolutions of the international organizations.