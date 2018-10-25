AJK President calls for reviving 1947 spirit to liberate Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has underlined the need for reviving the spirit of 1947’s freedom movement to take the ongoing liberation struggle in Indian Occupied Kashmir to its logical conclusion. He said that Azad Jammu and Kashmir was liberated by the sons of soil from Dogra rulers after tremendous sacrifices and expressed his resolved that every inch of the liberated area would be defended by battle- hardened people of AJK.

He expressed these views while speaking a function held in connection with 71st anniversary of the foundation of AJK government at Police Line here on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, members of cabinet, members of AJK Legislative Assembly, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, high-ranking civil and military officials, notables and large number of people belonging to different walks of life.

A smart contingent of Azad Kashmir Police presented guard of honor to AJK President, Prime Minister, Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police of Azad Kashmir on the occasion. The President reiterated the resolve of the Kashmiri people that struggle would continue till the liberation of the occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian clutches. Terming the October 24 as an important milestone in the history of Kashmir liberation struggle, President Masood said it was the day when people of Kashmir under the revolutionary leadership of Ghazi-e- Millat Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan established their self-rule on the area, which they liberated from the Dogra rulers.

Paying homage to the founding president of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and his associates for waging struggle for liberation of Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that Ghazi-e- Millat not only physically participated in the liberation struggle of Kashmir but also chaired the historic meeting that adopted the resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan in 1947 at his Srinagar residence. He also paid homage to Raees-ul-Ahrar Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Khan, K H Khurshid and others for their great role in Kashmir liberation struggle and development of Azad Kashmir.

The President expressed his resolve that AJK Government established on this day in 1947 with the aim to liberate the remaining areas of Jammu and Kashmir will continue its struggle to liberate Kashmir and to make it a part of Pakistan. “People and Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will relentlessly continue struggle for which the government in the base camp was established 71 years ago,” the president vowed and urged the global community to take serious notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied territory to crush indigenous struggle of Kashmir people for their birth right.

He also paid glowing tributes to the Ghazis and Shuhada of Kashmir liberation struggle and expressed confidence that sacrifices of Kashmir people will bring fruit soon and the day is not far off when people of Kashmir will succeed in their struggle. Later addressing a function organized by Azad Jammu and Kashmir University to mark the foundation day of AJK government, Sardar Masood Khan termed India as most callous country on the face of earth that has usurped not only the land of Kashmiri people but also has snatched their right to live with dignity.

Share on: WhatsApp