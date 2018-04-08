AJK President calls for immediate moving of UNMOGIP’s reports to UNSC members

MUZAFFARABAD : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Sunday emphatically said that the reports prepared by the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) must be presented to all UN Security Council members so that India is brought to task for human right abuses being committed in IOK and across the Line of Control (LOC) in AJK.

The President made these remarks while chairing the AJK All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Prime Minister AJK here in Muzaffarabad.

The President on the occasion said that the participation of all political parties in the APC along with the representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) is vital in displaying our unified stand on the issue of Kashmir.

The President paid rich tribute to the people of IOK who were being subjected to severe human right violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces. He condemned the recent wave of violence in Shopian, leading to the martyrdom of over 20 innocent Kashmiris. He said these killings are not sporadic or a one-off event, but rather, the heavily armed Indian forces kill innocent Kashmiris on a daily basis with impunity.

President Masood Khan said that Pakistan is the only sovereign window for the people of Kashmir and it has politically, morally and diplomatically supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, but India has always created hurdles and used delaying tactics in avoiding the plebiscite.

India, through RSS goons and their village defence committees unceasingly threaten Kashmiris into leaving their homes and giving up their freedom struggle, all the while avoiding talking to Hurriyat leaders and Pakistan over the Kashmir Issue, he said.

President AJK said that the bilateral talks have been a hoax which India has used to buy time and maintain a status quo in Kashmir. The President said that India wants to exclude Kashmiris from the dialogues, which is incomprehensible as they are the key constituent to the issue and arriving at a viable solution without their political consent is impossible.

India, he said, is trying to punish Pakistan for its support to Kashmiris by unleashing a three-pronged war against Pakistan; firstly, by unleashing terror on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IOK; secondly, it is targeting civilians across the LOC; and thirdly, India has launched a systematic proxy war to destabilize Pakistan by abetting and sponsoring terrorist activities in FATA, the province of Baluchistan, Karachi and other cities of the country.

The President said that people of Pakistan have never compromised on the Kashmir policy nor will Pakistan’s strategy on Kashmir be allowed to change. This he said is because Pakistan considers Kashmiris as their own citizens. After Shopian incident, he said, people in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir came together and in a unified manner raising their voice against Indian atrocities.

A joint resolution was endorsed by the participants calling for a unified stance on Kashmir, re-strategizing efforts for the resolution of Kashmir issue and chalking out plans for organizing an APC at the national level along with organizing an international parliamentary conference on Muzaffarabad on Kashmir.

The APC was attended by former AJK Presidents Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Anwar Khan and Raja Zulqarnain; president PPP AJK Chapter, Jamaat e Islami’s MLA Abdur Rasheed Turabi; leaders from Pakistan Tahrek e Insaf, Muslim Conference and Jamiat e Ulema Islam; leaders from All Parties Hurriyat Conference including Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Faiz Naqashbandi.

Orignally published by NNI