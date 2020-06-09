AJK president calls for declaring RSS a terrorist group

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the global community to initiate “boycott, divestment and sanctions” campaign against India to prevent it from carrying out genocide in Kashmir and persecution of minorities in the mainland.

“The Hitler of 20th century, Narendra Modi has imposed the latest model of Nuremberg Laws under the label of domicile law, and it is high time that the international community take its notice and stop India from playing this heinous game,” he said while addressing participants of All Party’s International Kashmir Unity Conference hosted by Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Council through a video link on Monday.

The Kashmir Conference, co-hosted by Raja Sikander Khan and Kala Khan in London, proposed a campaign for imposing sanctions on India to stop its atrocities and colonisation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and declaration of RSS as a global terrorist organisation.