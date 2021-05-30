AJK political personalities join PTI

Observer Report Islamabad

The members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and political personalities have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

The political personalities who met PM Imran Khan include Ali Shan Chaudhry, Ali Raza, Saghir Chughtai, Anwarul Haq and Shehzad Chaudhry. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the upcoming elections in the AJK region.

After meeting PM Imran Khan, the politicians announced joining the ruling PTI and expressed their full confidence in the party policies and its leadership.

The meeting was also attended by Fawad Chaudry, Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani, Arshad Dad, Sultan Mehmood and others.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan also finalised a list of his party’s candidates for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.