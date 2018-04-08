AJK political parties extend full support to IOK brethren

Muzaffarabad

All political and religious parties as well as civil society in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have announced their full support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle to get ialienable right to self determination.

This was stated in a joint communiqué issued at the conclusion of an All Parties’ Conference here on Saturday.

President AJK Sardar Masood Khan, Former Presidents AJK Raja Zulqarnain Khan, Gen (R) Muhammad Anwar Khan, Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister Ch. Tariq Farooq, Minister for Information Mushtaq Minhas, President Pakistan People’s Party Ch. Latif Akbar, Representatives of all political parties including Dr. Khalid Mehmood (JI), Abdul Majeed Malik (JKLL), Kh. Farooq Ahmed (PTI AJK), Ghulam Muhammad Safi (APHC), Syed Faiz Naqshbandi (APHC), M. Rafiq Dar (JKLF), Dewan Ali Khan (MC), Abdul Rashid Turabi (JI-APCC), Faisal Mumtaz Rathore (PPP), Sardar Javed Ayub(PPP), Qazi Mehmood ul Hassan (JUI) and others attended the APC.

The conference demanded the UN Security Council, European Union, OIC and other international forums to effectively address the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It was decided to send delegations comprising members of AJK Legislative Assembly and Hurriyat representatives abroad to highlight gross human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

The Communiqué strongly condemned massacres by India in the valley and ceasefire violations on Line of Control and Working Boundary.

The APC thanked government of Pakistan and its people for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

APC recognized the resolution passed on a day before that condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and demanded International Human rights organizations to take notice on it.

APC condemned the killings of twenty innocent civilians in Shopian, Tarral, Slamabad and Kangan of Indian occupied Kashmir and declared it as state terrorism of Indian occupied forces. Moreover, representatives of all political parties condemned the ceasefire violations by Indian armed forces on Line of Control and honored the courage and bravery of masses living along LOC who front Indian atrocities frequently.

Members of APC expressed their solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir besides paying tribute to the heirs of martyrs.

APC restated that struggle for Kashmir freedom movement will remain continue despite of Indian brutalities and massacre of innocent civilians and masses living in occupied Kashmir will not surrender unless they get liberation of Indian occupation.

APC also admired the unflinching support of Government and people of Pakistan on Kashmir cause especially commemoration of 6th April as Solidarity Day with Kashmiris’ besides their moral political and diplomatic support.

APC also demanded the United Nations and all other human rights organization to take stern notice on deteriorating human rights violations in occupied Kashmir besides killing of innocent civilians under draconian laws.

It was also demanded that Government of Pakistan must raise Kashmir issue at this critical situation on all international forums including European Union, United Nations, Security Council and OIC. APC also agreed to refer Members of Legislative Assembly AJK on international forums to highlight Kashmir Issue.—PR