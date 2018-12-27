AJK PM’s spendthrift

Apropos news appeared in a contemporary Urdu Daily, that the AJK Prime Minister reportedly sanctioned a significant amount of Rs.30 lakh on the treatment abroad of Dr Arif Khan, ACS (Retd) and husband of Naureen Arif, who is a Minister in present Government.

No doubt, the Prime Minister has the authority to sanction whatever amount he wants but is it logical to spend such an amount when the government-run hospitals don’t have an Aspirin Tablet for the poor patients. The most amazing part of the story is that Dr Arif is a millionaire and can easily foot the bill of his treatment anywhere in the world.

The move of the Prime Minister {who is otherwise known as honest person} is in complete disregard to growing demand for simplicity and frugality in governance. I would request the worthy Premier to avoid sanctioning huge amounts on treatment abroad of his party-men, rather pay attention to the government hospitals where poor patients have to endure a lot and are on the mercy of mafias.

M S Saqi

Muzaffarabad

