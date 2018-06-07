AJK PM vows to make education compatible to the need of time

Muzaffarabad

Terming the contribution of universities for national development as broad and diverse, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan called for a higher education that is compatible to the needs of the time. He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with distribution of laptops among the students at Muzaffarabad Campus of Azad Jammu and Kasmr university on Wednesday.

The ceremony attended by large number of students and faculty members was also addressed by Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and Director Academics Prof. Dr. Azhar Saleem. Prime Minister urged the students of the university to utilize social media as tool to build positive image of the country and one of its best use is to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their legitimate right to self determination. Describing Social Media as game changer, he said the new tool in the hands of young people is productive only when young are taught to use it for positive purpose.

Calling Azad Jammu and Kashmir University as one of the oldest institution of higher education, the prime minister pledged to make it one of the best quality educational institutions of international standard. The prime minister assured that government will fully cooperate with the management of the universities located in AJK in enhancing the standard of the education by addressing their problems.

He went on to say that universities serve as think tanks and policy making institutions in the developed nations and same we expect from our universities here to guide the government and other institutions of the state in making policy on different spheres of the life. Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi congratulated prime minister for his untiring efforts in bringing amendments in the constutution of Azad Kashmir and restoring the honour and dignity of the people of AJK. The Vice Chancellor further said that the people of Kashmir and intelligentsia of the state rightly pin hopes with PM that he will continue to take such steps that would heighten the respect and dignity of the people.—INP