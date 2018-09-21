AJK PM visits Midland hospital

Muzaffarabad

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan visited Midland Doctors hospital here at Tandali on Thursday. He inspected various sections of the hospital and met with foreign doctors working there. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Midland hospital the Prime Minister said it was playing best role in providing quality service to the people of the area. He acknowledged that foreign specialists working in the hospital were giving their best services. Addressing on the occasion the Premier urged the private hospitals of the State to provide cheap and quality medical facilities to the patients as serving the suffering humanity was a sacred profession.—INP

