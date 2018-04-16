AJK PM to participate in UK anti-Modi protests

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has left for United Kingdom (UK) on an official visit to participate in a protest demonstration against Indian atrocities in occupies Kashmir on April 18, here on Sunday. He is accompanied by member of Legislative Assembly AJK Abdul Rashid Turabi.

During the visit, Prime Minister will attend a protest demonstration on the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Kashmiris Diaspora on April 18 in London. Workers belonging to all political parties will join the protest demonstration on the said date.

Before leaving for London in Islamabad, Prime Minister said that Kashmiri settled in UK will protest on the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister as Narendra Modi is responsible for war crimes and deteriorating human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. “All political parties in Azad Kashmir are one on Kashmir. He said, “We want to tell the world that the person who stimulated extremism in occupied Kashmir is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is acting under the influence of Brahman imperialism in India.”

“Brutal rape and murder of innocent Asifa needs attention of International human rights organizations” Farooq added. Prime Minister appealed the Kashmir Pakistani masses to gather on 18th April in protest procession against Indian Prime Minister in London.