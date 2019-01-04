AJK PM stresses exploration of natural resources

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday emphasized the need for exploitation of natural resources in the territory for revenue generation and well being of people. He was speaking at a meeting of Azad Kashmir Minerals and Industrial Development Corporation (AKMIDC) here.

Assuring AKMIDC to resolve all its problems, he said the corporation was an autonomous body established to explore and exploit natural resources like minerals and precious gemstones deposits but it was relaying on grants from the government rather self-reliance and exploiting the resources for revenue generations. He said the government departments and corporation are not employment exchange but the purpose of their establishment was to generate revenue besides social services.

He directed the officials of AKMIDC to make a comprehensive strategy for exploitation of these resources while using old research carried by the body. The prime minister said that according to primary estimates, deposits of minerals and precious stones like ruby and other worth Billions of dollar had been identified in AJK but governments in the didn’t make any serious efforts for exploitation of these resources.

