AJK PM returns after 13-day visit to UK

Mirpur

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday got back to home after about 13-day visit to United Kingdom. The prime minister was received at Benazir International Airport, Islamabad, by Senior Minister, Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, Minister Auqaf, Raja Abdul Qayyum Khan and large number of PML-N workers. During his stay in UK, Prime Minister Haider led a mass protest rally in London on April 18 on arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narrendra Modi to attend the commonwealth summit.He visited House of Lords and House of Commons and held important meetings with the British Parliamentarian to brief them about the latest situation in Indian Held Kashmir.

The PM also addressed a conference organized by Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self Determination Movement at the House of Commons.—KMS