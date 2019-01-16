AJK PM inaugurates ‘Ch Ghulam Abbas Learning Hall’

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated “Ch. Ghulam Abbas Learning Hall” established by the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK) for initiating training activities for its employees, the other day.

The President of the Bank Imran Samad while welcoming the Honourable Prime Minister apprised him about the various steps taken by the management to promote its services and emphasised the importance of scheduling the Bank for taping unlimited potentials to make it one of the leading banks not only in Azad Jammu and Kashmir but also in Pakistan.

Prime Minister assured all out cooperation for getting the scheduled status for the Bank. He lauded the efforts of the BAJK in socio-economic development of the people of State and hoped that the Bank will continue playing its role to uplift the economic conditions of the people.

He thanked the President for inviting him to inaugurate the ‘’Ch. Ghulam Abbas Learning Hall’’ and updating him about the various initiatives taken by the management to expand the role of the Bank.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp