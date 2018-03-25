AJK PM hails efforts of Kashmir Council EU for raising Kashmir issue at Europe

MIRPUR : Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan met Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (EU), Mr Ali Raza Syed at his residence in Mirpure, Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, struggle on Kashmir in Europe, especially efforts rendered by Kashmir Council EU and as well as situation in Indian Held Kashmir came under discussion.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed on his arrival at the residence of Mr Ali Raza Syed.

On the occasion, both sides expressed serious concerns over the severe situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

“People in IHK are being suffered by the Indian brutalities for seven decades and we cannot leave them alone as they are our brothers and sisters. By protesting over the Indian atrocities, we want to give message to the world that we are with the oppressed people in IHK,” the AJK Prime Minister remarked.

Both sides also exchanged suggestions and discussed possible future strategy for further raising Kashmir issue in Europe.

The Prime Minister hailed the efforts of Kashmir Council EU for raising Kashmir issue at Europe. The PM also called for unity among the Kashmiris based in abroad and said, the people should have well-coordinated struggle in order to raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level.

Briefing about efforts of Kashmir Council EU (Europe), Ali Raza Syed said, we shall continue our struggle for noble cause of Kashmir.

Kashmir Council EU usually organise conferences, seminars and meetings in Europe in order to highlight the Kashmir issue. One Million signature campaign on Kashmir is also going on in Europe.

The Prime Minister assured that he would continue his cooperation with Kashmir Council Europe for highlighting the Kashmir issue in Europe.

It is important to mentioned that PM Farooq Haider Khan has twice visited Brussels in order to participate as chief guest in Kashmir EU Week arranged by Kashmir Council EU at EU parliament in Burssels in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Orignally published by NNI