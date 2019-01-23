AJK PM for restoration of roads in snow fall, landslide hit affected areas

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday passed directive to Works and Communications Department to restore the Muzaffarabad Neelum road immediately which was effected due to heavy rain and snow. The prime minister was briefed by the Works Department on fresh road damages due to rain and snow fall in the northern part of the AJK.

While giving the directives the AJK premier asked the concerned departments to get new design of the effected road for its rehabilitation along with the Nowsary Dam, with the consultation of geological experts immediately.

The Prime Minister was told that rehabilitation work on the effected parts of the Muzaffarabad road was started.” In the light of Prime Minister’s directives to restore the linkage between Muzaffarabad and Neelum Valley, removal of snow at the Liswa By-pass has been started while the work on road affected due to Nosery Lake AJK government, Pak Army and WAPDA will jointly take steps to restore it,” premier was briefed.

Prime Minister also paid a detailed visit to the Dam site and inspected it. Government, Pak Army and WAPDA officials were also present on the occasion. Prime Minister also took report on availability of food items in Neelum Valley from district administration and in which the prime minister was told, there was no shortage of food items and other commodities, and government was fully alert to deal with any kind was situation.

Prime Minister assured the people of Neelum that government would not leave them alone. ‘I would personally supervise the rehabilitation work on affected parts of the road, government and Pak Army are with the people, ” he said. Prime Minister thanked the Army Commander for an effective role of armed forces in rehabilitation work in the Valley.

Meanwhile, AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Wednesday E-governance was his government vision, all institutions would be degitalised. He was addressing to the 1st conference on Digital and Progressive, jointly held under the auspices of Information Technology Board, Siemens, SAP and ABACUS here at State Capital.

Minister for Information Technology Board Dr. Bashir Mustafa, Secratery Information Technology Board, Tourism and Information Midhat Shahzad, DG Board Dr.Khalid Latif, head of SAP Industries Heshim Maya, senior adviser SAP Ferjeel Javed also addressed to the conference. While addressing the Conference, the Prime Minister said that it was need of the hour to shift from traditional to digital system and for this purpose the government of AJK was acted upon the vision of E-Governance. In the first phase, the process of computerization of different departments was underway .I.T board is engaged on computerization of land records, establishment of E-Facilitation Centres, computerisation of driving licences, video conference system, I.T mass literacy program, computerisation of Supreme Court, High Court, Service Tribunal, Anti corruption department and Family Health Centers, he said.

He said that all these projects would be extended to other districts as well. Minister for Sports Choudhary Muhammad Saeed, minister for Higher Education Waqqar Ahmed Noor, minister for Transport Nasir Hussain Dar and Additional Chief Secretary (General) Farhat Ali Mir were also present in the conference.

