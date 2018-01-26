AJK PM discusses political situation with Nawaz Sharif

Lahore

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime minister Raja Farooq Haider called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence here on Thursday.

According to sources, they discussed political situation and development projects in Azad Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider said that the PML-N Government was implementing a number of development schemes with the assistance of Federal government for the welfare of the masses.

Mian Nawaz Sharif said that there is vast scope for development of hydro power projects in Azad Kashmir and the PML-N govt in the centre would extend all the support to the AJK government for utilizing this potential that would provide cheap electricity and create job opportunities for the locals.—INP