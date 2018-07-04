AJK PM discusses issues of bilateral interests with Nasir-ul-Mulk

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk at PM Office here on Wednesday and discussed with him issues of bilateral interests.

Overall situation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in general and the plight of the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in particular came under discussion during the meeting.

Condemning the reign of state sponsored terrorism as well as grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces on the unarmed civilians of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk stated that the international community must play its role for the realization of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people as promised to them through the UNSC relevant Resolutions.

The caretaker Prime Minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the Government of Pakistan to the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination

