AJK PM directs for urgent steps to deal with coronavirus

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday directed authorities to take several immediate steps to effectively deal with the increasing threat of corona pandemic in the region. In this connection, the Prime Minister directed the concerned quarters to make quarantine arrangements at the newly constructed PM House for the suspected patients of the deadly virus.

The newly constructed PM house was built at a cost of Rs. 780 million as the previous one was devastated in the earthquake 2005. The project of the construction of Prime Minister House was also among the other reconstruction projects in quake hit areas of the state. Raja Farooq Haider after being elected as Prime Minister, refused to be shifted into the new PM house saying that such palace doesn’t suits to the Prime Minister of the base camp of the Kashmir liberation movement.

Later, the Prime Minister allocated the same building for the Cancer Hospital in the capital city, which after technical inspection declared unsuitable for it. It is pertinent to mention here that Raja Farooq Haider Khan who recently gone through his eye-surgery is continuously attending the meetings related to the corona pandemic and monitoring the reports in this regard. Meanwhile, the government has step up its efforts for screening travelers to the AJK at all entry points. Prime Minister has directed concerned quarters to maintain ban on public gatherings.