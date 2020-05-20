AJK PM condemns Indian firing across LoC

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the unrelenting and unprovoked Indian firing at civilian population residing along the Cease Fire Line (CFL). In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that India had been continuing unprovoked firing along the CFL for a long period and particularly targeting innocent citizens.

Terming the Indian firing on civilian population as sheer violation of human rights, the Prime Minister said that India didn’t paused its aggressive posture even during the coronavirus pandemic. He said targeting civilian population in the holy month of Ramazan is indeed a coward act, which clearly indicated that Indian occupant forces have crossed all limits of brutalities.

Raja Farooq Haider said valiant people residing alongside the CFL were standing shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army to defend the motherland. “Indian unprovoked firing could never demoralize them.