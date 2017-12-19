AJK PM calls for more Shifa Foundation-TEVTA collaboration

Syed Ali Raza Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

Shifa Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to facilitate TEVTA in providing medical technicians and technologist trainings to unemployed youth of AJK.

Prime Minister AJK, Raja Farooq Haider attemnded the MoU signing ceremony while Shifa Foundation was represented by Chairman Shifa Foundation Dr Manzoor Qazi and members of the Board of Governors. Raja Farooq Haider highlighted the importance of skill based trainings in the development of AJK and the individual lives of its youth. “Skill-trainings is the only solution to reduce unemployment in the region. Therefore, youth must shun the false standards of status consciousness and take pride in working with hands.This is the best way to transform AJK into such a model organized unit where justice prevails”.He also thanked Shifa Foundation for the support being extended to AJK through this MoU.

Dr. Manzoor Qazi, Chairman Shifa Foundation and Member Board of Governors of Shifa International Hospitals, stressed that there is a great demand of medical technicians and technologists in the health sector. This public private partnership will strengthen the linkages between skilled medical technicians and the job market.

“We will ensure high standards of quality in training the youth of AJK. We will further ensure that the trainees get employed by strengthening linkages with the industry. Pakistan has a lot of potential inthe form of our youth. We hope that AJK becomes a role model for the region”, he said. Dr. Zafar Nabi Butt, Chairman TEVTA, commented, “It’s a matter of great pride for us that Shifa Foundation and TEVTA are working together to build state of the art labs and medical skills training institutes in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to produce skilled medical technicians that can compete the trained manpower in other countries.”

Education Minister Barrister Iftikhar Gilani said that the demography of AJK is not suitable for any kind of industry except tourism and human resource. These resources can be utilized effectively through skilled workforce. “I thank Shifa Family for the help it has always extended to AJK, especially in the form of emergency relief and medical care they provided in the aftermath of earthquake in 2005. If we focused on skill based trainings, our people will soon have the capacity to overcome such challenges and work for the development of this region”, he added. Minister Industries Noreen Arif also extended her full support and gratitude to Shifa Foundation.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the Prime Minister AJK and Chairman TEVTA handed over a shield of honor to Dr. Manzoor Qazi, Chairman Shifa Foundation.Syed Muhammad Faraz Hassan, Executive Director Shifa Foundation, Shaukat Mehmood Qazi, Chairman Suzuki Motorsand Zulfiqar Ali Cheema, Executive Director NAVTEC were also present at the occasion.