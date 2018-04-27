AJK PM calls for national unity to fight grave challenges

Observer Report

London

Describing Pakistan as only ray of hope for struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has underlined the need for national unity and cohesion to fight challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honor by Pakistan Muslim League- N UK chapter at London on Wednesday, he said Pakistan is the greatest gift from Almighty Allah for which our forefathers laid sacrifices. It is now our responsibility to make conscious efforts for betterment of the country by demonstrating the same kind of spirit and unity to steer the country out of different challenges.

Commenting on the situation prevail in Indian Held Kashmir, the Prime Minister accused India of turning Kashmir Valley into a big prison and military cantonment.

Highly condemning the use of pellet guns and poisonous gasses against the peaceful protestors, he said Indian Army deployed in the held valley was using poisonous gas and lethal weapons against those who were raising voice over inhuman act of the rape and murder of 8 years old innocent girl Asifa Bano.

The prime minister further alleged that peaceful students of various universities and colleges are being arbitrarily arrested and prosecuted under draconian laws while unarmed civilian population of Azad residing along the line of control was being targeted by Indian army at the same time.

Saying that India has opened up many fronts against Pakistan, AJK PM urged the political leadership of Pakistan to demonstrate complete unity to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said that it is national responsibility of our political leadership to work for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian subjugation by keeping aside their political differences.

Prime Minister Haider praised the Kashmiri community in UK and Europe for the concerted efforts to highlight Kashmir issue with complete unity. Referring to a political situation in Pakistan the prime minister expressed his optimism that PML-N would again come to power in 2018 elections and the journey of development under the leadership of Mian Muahmmad Nawaz Sharif would be resumed again.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also praised Armed forces of the country for effectively defending geographical frontiers of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan and said that entire nation was standing with valiant Pak-Army like a rock.