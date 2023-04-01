AJK PM apprised about doctors’ charter of demands

PM assures legitimate demands would be accepted

A delegation of Mirpur Healthcare Community called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday. The delegation led by Dr Adnan Marghoub and Dr Ijaz Raja, while briefing the premier about the issues relating to the hospital and medical college, presented a charter of demands on behalf of the community.

The charter of demand includes increasing the honorarium of house officers and post-graduate trainees in the upcoming budget, increasing the salary of medical officers and specialists according to their respective cadres and grades, increase of salary and grant of allowances to doctors working in remote areas, regularization of 120 doctors with more than five years of ad-hoc service who served during the Corona epidemic.

Addressing the shortage of staff at Kashmir Institute of Cardiology Mirpur on an emergency basis, immediate appointment of a Nephrologist at DHQ Mirpur, the permanent appointment of a Psychiatrist at DHQ Mirpur, the establishment of an Oncology Hospital in Mirpur for treatment of cancer patients, enhancing postgraduate training opportunities, starting MSMD programme organized by universities in various specialities, allocation of 100 kanals of government land for doctors in all three divisional headquarters Mirpur, Rawalkot and Muzaffarabad.

The prime minister, on the occasion, agreed upon all the demands and assured the visiting delegates that all their legitimate demands would be fulfilled and whatever problems faced by the community would be addressed on a priority basis. The prime minister also assured the delegation that during his next visit to the city, he would pay a detailed visit to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College.

The delegation comprised Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Raja, Dr Tahir Mehmood, Dr Gohar Latif, Dr Ahmed Naeem Kayani, Dr Shoaib Khan, Dr Majid Altaf, Sajid Ahmad Chaudhry.