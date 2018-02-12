AJK observes 34th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sunday observed the 34th martyrdom anniversary of eminent leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle till the achievement of the Kashimirs legitimate right of self determination under the spirit of the U.N resolutions and through the liberation of the motherland from long Indian yoke.

Processions were taken out and the rallies held in all small and major towns of AJK to pay glorious tributes to shaheed Maqbool Butt who was put to gallows by India this day in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail this day in 1984 for his “offence” of demanding the birth right of self determination for the people of Jammu Kashmir state under the spirit of the international norms and commitments to this direction.

According to the host organizations which arranged special functions in Mirpur Sunday to observe the anniversary of one of the founders leader of the Kashmir freedom struggle, a joint demonstration was staged coupled with a big procession taken out by various social, political and student organizations including Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Conference, Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation, J & K Students Liberation Front and other groups, to pay glorious tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir Freedom struggle.

The public mob marched through major city streets chanting anti-India and pro-freedom slogans besides the slogans in commemoration of the supreme sacrifices of lives by Maqbool Butt, Dr. Afzal Guru and other Kashmiri martyrs.