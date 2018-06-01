AJK LA, AJK council meet in joint session

Mirpur (Ajk)

The joint session of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly and AJK Council Wednesday unanimously approved the draft of the bill titled “Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution (13th amendment) Act 2018” for deliberation and referred it to the committee of the house on bills.

The joint session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and AJK Council was held on Wednesday in the state’s capital with Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Farooq Tahir in the chair.

At the outset of the session, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal presented a draft bill titled “Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution (13th amendment) Act 2018” in the house for approval.

The Member of Legislative Assembly Abdul Rasheed Turabi speaking on point of order objected that the draft bill was in English language and there should be a translated copy of the bill in Urdu language as well.

Another opposition Member of Legislative Assembly Abdul Majid Khan also raised objection on referring of the draft of the bill to the committee and informed that an important member of the house Chaudhry Abdul Majeed was out of the country.

Majid Khan suggested that the government should not approve the bill in haste in absence of the important members of the house belonging to the opposition.—APP