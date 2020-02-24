AJK kicks off plantation drive under 10 billion tree project

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has started a plantation drive under 10 billion tree project of Federal government during which 25 million trees will be planted with a cast of Rs. 19 billion.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated the project at Lungarpura.

Community will be engaged in the plantation drive under the project by plantation on their lands as well besides forest land throughout Azad Kashmir and a watcher will be provided on 1000 acre area to protect these trees, said Secretary forest Zahoor Gilani.

Fruit trees will also be planted on community lands which will also boost economy of local people besides increasing greenery, Gilani added.

Gilani said implementation of Rs 19 billion project will increase greenery and beauty of Azad Jammu and Kashmir attracting tourists as well.

AJK Prime Minister While addressing the ceremony said that protection of these trees would be a real challenge for forest department and suggested the department to constitute protection committee with cooperation of communities to achieve the goal.

Expressing his gratitude to the federal government particularly Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that Rs. 19 billion project will change the fate of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and directed the department to implement with full zeal and enthusiasm to achieve the real objectives.

He said trees will be planted besides the banks of river Neelum and Jhelum and on barren lands that will not only beautify the area but will protect land cutting and sliding besides ecological effects.

He also directed the department to plant trees alongside all the major highways in Azad Kashmir to protect land sliding and said the trees are as essential for natural life and growth of economy as other factors.

He said besides the amount allocated by federal government, his government had also allocated a reasonable amount for increase in forests and their protection and asked the community to take the responsibility of the protection of forests.—APP