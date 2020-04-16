AJK govt to compensate business community: Farooq

MUBASHAR NAQVI MUZAFFARABAD

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday said that government was well aware of the problems being faced by the business and traders’ community due to the ongoing lockdown and government would compensate the traders. He expressed these views while talking to the delegation of the traders’ representatives throughout the AJK led by Chairman Central Traders Association Shoukat Nawaz Mir and Chairman Traders Joint Action Committee Abdul Razzaque Khan. The prime minister said all steps were being taken by the government to protect the lives and property of the people. ‘We are passing through the emergency situation in which both traders and daily wagers are facing more difficulties as compare to other segments of the society. It is our desire to normalize the lockdown situation stepwise ensuring the safety of the lives of people and resuming the routine business’, he added. He said that a complete lockdown had been imposed in the AJK from March,23 w hich would continue till 21st of this month