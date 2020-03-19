AJK govt sets up quarantine centres, isolation wards

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has setup quarantine centers and isolation wards in all districts of the state to meet any situation arising out of Corona Virus. It was told at a meeting of State Coordination Committee (SCC) presided over by focal person on Corona Virus, Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi here on Thursday.

SCC reviewed arrangements for physical checking at all entry points of the state, facilities at quarantine centers, ban on public gatherings and gatherings at wedding halls, provision of safety kits to the medical and police staff and mass awareness among public about precautionary measures. The Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana gave a detailed briefing and emergency steps taken so far in all districts.

On this occasion, health officers presented report about their respective districts and facilities at quarantine centers and isolation wards. The Chief Secretary directed all Deputy Commissioners to run quarantine centers under one room, one bath policy. It was decided in the meeting that checking system at entry points to the state would be further strengthened. Addressing the meeting, Minister Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi said Prime Minister House AJK.