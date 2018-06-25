AJK govt saves millions: Minister

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Works and Communication Chaudary Muhammad Aziz has said government has save Rs 680.28 million by introducing Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday he said present government for the first time took a revolutionary step to ensure transparency and competitive bidding system in Azad Kashmir by awarding contracts of 37 projects of 445 kilometers roads and 764 meters bridges under the PPRA rules and ended decades old direct contracting system and blackmailing of the contractor mafia.—PR