AJK govt orders supply of flour on subsidized rates

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to make availability of flour in sufficient quantity with government prescribed rates in every nook and corner of the state.

He was presiding over a meeting of food department in the state’s capital town, said a handout issued here.

The meeting reviewed rates, stock and quality of flour throughout the state.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the availability of flour despite bad weather conditions in AJK. He directed the district administrations to maintain quality and rates of the flour in the markets.—APP