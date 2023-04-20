AJK Govt committed to resolve journalists’ problems

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said the AJK government would take all possible measures to address the problems being faced by the Kashmiri journalist community.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the members of the Central Working Committee of Central Press Club here, he said, “We will take care of the journalist community and will leave no stone unturned in finding the solution of their problems.” He said Azad Kashmir would be made a base camp of freedom struggle in true sense, where from a strong and effective diplomatic campaign would be launched to promote the Kashmir cause and expose India’s ugly face at international level.—APP