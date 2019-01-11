AJK govt addressing environmental problems of Neelum Jhelum project

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and federal government are engaged to address the environmental issues of Neelum Jehlum hidel project.

The government has paid special attention toward the betterment of infrastructure in the past two years and spent development funds in this sector.

Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Syed Asif Hussain said this while talking informally to journalists here on Thursday. ‘Priority is being given to social and productive sector in the next financial year’s budget. Ending unemployment and skill development are our special focus’ he added.

Regarding environment issue after the water of Neelum River was turned through tunnel to Neelum Jhelum power project, he said federal secretary of water and power himself visited the affected areas and as a provisional arrangement 20 cusec water was being released to the river at Noseri. Water is also added to the river from the lower areas.

He said the matter was discussed with federal government that consented to give funds for water supply to Muzaffarabad from Noseri and construction of lakes in Neelum River.

He said the change of design of Kuhala project was also taken up with Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that federal government had assured that public concerns would also be addressed. He said a commission in this connection has been set up whose report would be submitted soon.

Hussain disclosed that construction of all the main highways in AJK had almost been completed. He said new transformers, up gradation of transmission lines and poles had been provided to resolve power supply problems. He remarked that old transformers were also repaired for use. He claimed that road infrastructure of far-flung district like Haveli had been great while work was in progress on road infrastructure of Lipa and Neelum valleys. He asserted that construction and development of all the districts is being carried out on the basis of equilibrium. He said adequate funding was provided for water supply, health, education and other sectors.

He said government had decided to construct the building of central press club which was approved and now is in the implementation process.

Hussain said that AJK government has completed development process under a solid planning and strategy. He said all the schemes were judiciously distributed through local government department.

He said all the district headquarter hospitals were providing hundred percent emergency medicines free of cost. He said cardiac department was being set up in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur while sufficient attention was paid to improve health and education infrastructure.

He said one and half billion rupees were provided to the forests sector during the last financial year while more than one billion rupees had been earmarked for this sector during the current fiscal year.

He said 75 crore rupees provided by Punjab government are being spent on skill development and 75 crore would be spent on the scholarships to the deserving students.

Share on: WhatsApp