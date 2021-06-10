AJK general elections on July 25

Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Abdul Rashid on Thursday announced that the 11th general elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly would be held on July 25.

According to the chief election commissioner, general elections would be held in 33 constituencies located within the limits of AJK and for 12 seats of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan.

About four constituencies have been added as compared to the previous polls, he added.

“As many as 3,220,546 Kashmiri voters will exercise their right, of which 1,519,347 are male voters and 1,297,743 are women,” the chief election commissioner added.

He said that candidates can submit nomination papers till 4 pm on June 21 whereas scrutiny of papers will be done till June 26.

Objections can be lodged till June 27 and return of papers would be possible till July 2.