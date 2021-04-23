AJK enriched with huge tourism potential to attract tourists: CPDR

Altaf Hamid Rao Mirpur

Seasoned experts belonging to various nation-building institutions Friday emphasized on inclusive tourism policy, developing it as industry and promote on the lines of broader framework of trade, travel and sustainable tourism in the picturesque Azad Jammu Kashmir, enriched with huge natural potential to attract millions of domestic and foreign tourists.

The experts expressed these views at a webinar conducted by Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) – a Kashmiri think tank, on the recently published report “Building Sustainable Tourism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir” which was attended by a number of experts and participants from the development, public and private sector.

The report gives the reader a vivid snapshot of the diverse and multi-faceted yet largely under-developed and untapped Tourism industry in AJ&K.

Probing a brief historical background of the tourism industry in the region, the report traces the link of the industry with its supply chain of allied services and the manpower, demonstrating its immense potential to become one of the largest industries capable of uplifting the local populace in terms of economic growth and financial stability.

The colossal tourism resources of the region have been beautifully mapped out by the author from the perspective of cultural and heritage tourism; religious tourism; and adventure and recreational tourism.

The report is the outcome of several discussions and focus group meetings with the officials of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and local shareholders during the last two years.

The report also highlights AJ&K’s first-ever Tourism Policy Framework launched in 2019, showcasing its significant aspects like standardization and regulations of tourism, public-private partnership, branding and diversification of tourist destinations, identification and preservation of heritage sites, Tourism Police and Tourism Regulatory Body.

The ideas for destination development and the prospects of the proposed 190 km-long Tourism Corridor in AJK which will connect tourist sites in four districts including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Bagh and Rawalakot, have also been discussed in the report.