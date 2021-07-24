AJK Elections: PTI emerges as the most popular political party according to Gallup Survey

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the most popular political party (AJK). According to a Gallup Pakistan survey, 44% of people in AJK believe the PTI will win the election on July 25, 2021, while the PML-N has 12% and the PPP has 9%.

According to the poll, the PML-N and PPP have a combined popularity of 21%, compared to 44% for PTI.

In the survey, Prime Minister Imran Khan had the highest favourable rating of 67 percent, followed by Bilawal Bhutto with 49 percent and Shahbaz Sharif with 48 percent.

According to the poll, Maryam Nawaz has just 44% popularity.

Furthermore, the majority of Kashmiris believed that the election on July 25th will be fair and transparent.

According to the poll, 94% of respondents intend to vote in the election, while 6% do not plan to vote.

In the AJK, 53% of respondents think the elections will be free and fair. Thirty percent believe they will not be transparent, while seventeen percent are unsure.

On Sunday, almost 3.2 million people will elect the 53-member parliament of the AJK for a five-year term.

The 45 general seats are being contested by almost 700 candidates from 32 political and religious groups. Five of the remaining eight reserved seats are for women, and three are for religious scholars, technocrats, and abroad Kashmiris, respectively. After the elections, representatives for these seats are nominated.

Twelve seats are allocated for Kashmiri refugees who fled from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) between 1947 and 1965 and are now settled all across Pakistan. As a result, just 33 seats will be up for election in AJK’s ten districts.

Out of 700 candidates, only 20 women are running for seats in general elections.

