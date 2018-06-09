AJK DWP approves Rs. 3.52b fresh projects

Mirpur (Ajk)

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Development Working Party (AJK DWP) has accorded formal approval of over Rs. 3.52 billion worth 21 development projects of mass public welfare in AJK State, The approval of the projects pertaining to industries, agriculture, wildlife/fisheries,foreign aid, physical planning & housing, education, sports, youth and culture communication and works, research and development and information technology sectors were reviewed at a meeting with held with Additional Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hussain Shah in the chair late Thursday.

The significant projects that were brought under discussion include Acquisition of Land and Fencing of proposed Special Economic Zone at Bang, Mirpur, Establishment of Benazir Bhutto Park at Tehsil Baloch, District Sudhnoti, Conservation of Mahasher in AJ&K, Restoration of Soil Conservation Structure in Tariqabad, Makri, Gulshan Colony and Surrounding Creeks at Muzaffarabad City, under DCRIP-AJ&K, Construction of Residential accommodations for District Administration and Rehabilitation Department, Up-gradation of Water Supply Scheme Pallandri, District Sudnhoti,

Water Supply Scheme Bhimber Town, Construction of Sub Divisional Offices Residential Accommodation and Judicial Lockup with Civil Judge Court at THQ Barnala, Construction of Civil Judge Court & Judicial Lockup at THQ Samahni, ,

District Bhimber, Construction /Provision of Remaining Works/Allied Services with Supreme Court and Additional Accommodation with High Court Building, District Muzaffarabad, Construction of Bunkers and Provision of vehicles for Government Girls Degree College at Leepa, District Jhelum Valley.

Resurfacing of Road with Cadet College Pallandri, District Sushnuti, Provision of Furniture with 325 High and Higher Secondary Schools in AJ&K, Centralized Biometric Times Attendance/Monitoring System for Elementary & Secondary Education, Construction of Sikandar Hayat Sports Stadium, District Kotli, Construction & Reconditioning of Baloch-Jhanda Bagla via Talwari Road, District Sadhnuti in AJK.—APP