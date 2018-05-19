AJK CS calls on President Masood

Muzaffarabad

The newly appointed Chief Secretary to Azad Kashmir, Mian Waheeduddudin, called on Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Kashmir here at the Jammu and Kashmir House in Islamabad.

The President congratulated the Chief Secretary on his appointment to this prestigious post. The President said the political leadership of Azad Kashmir was determined to transform AJK into a modern and developed state.

In this regard, he highlighted the importance of the the key economic sectors including an all-weather modern road network, macro and micro hydropower projects, promotion of tourism in all parts of Azad Kashmir, development of mines and minerals sectors, floriculture, horticulture and telecommunications.

“Azad Kashmir has pristine beauty, no doubt. But in promoting tourism, the focus would be on sound infrastructure as well as foolproof safety and security of tourists”, he said.

The President underlined the need for the investment in skill development and participation of the private sector in economic activities in Azad Kashmir to help enhance and expand job opportunities for youth and pave the way for growth of businesses.—PR