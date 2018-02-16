AJK Council PAC’s chairman vows to ensure transparency

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Pervaiz Akhtar has vowed to ensure transparency in all the state departments making it clear that no compromise would be made on transparency in spending on development projects of the council.He said this while chairing a meeting of the PAC here on Thursday.

He directed that all development schemes should be completed on time. The meeting was attended by Member AJK Council Muhammad Younus Mir, Member AJK Council Mukhtar Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Joint Secretary AJK Council Sectt Usman Sarosh Alvi, Secretary Public Works Department AJK Government Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Accountant General AJK Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Commissioner Inland Revenue AJK Council Adnan InamUllah Khan, Director General Audit AJK Council Aziz urRehman, Director General Local Government Department AJK Government SardarNusrat Aziz and Secretary PAC AJK Council Waqar Hussain Abbasi.

The meeting discussed Audit Reports of financial years 2009-10 and 2010-11. The committee held detailed discussion on all audit paras. The committee ordered recovery of thousands of rupees in various schemes. At the end, the committee directed speedy work on Audit Reports of 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.