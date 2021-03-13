AJK completes mega development projects

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday said mega developmental projects have been completed by his government for the socio economic well-being of people.

Talking to a delegation of union council Siayan Daman here on Saturday he said developmental projects were given according to the requirements of the people without any political indiscriminately.

He said steps were taken for development and facilitating people at the door steps, adding.

Haider said his government has maintained strict financial discipline and in the first phase, the inter districts roads were upgraded while the links roads were completed under community infrastructure development programme to provide better communication facilities to the people.

The Prime Minister said they gave special emphasis to the provision of quality education, health and communication sectors, resolved the long awaited problems of the people.—APP