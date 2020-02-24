AJK commemorates women resistance day

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Monday commemorated Kashmiri Women Resistance Day with the renewal of the pledge that the Jammu and Kashmir living either side of the line of control and rest of the world would resist and frustrate every nefarious step of India and its occupational forces in Indian held Jammu Kashmir state which cause the perpetuation of New Delhi’s forced and unlawful hold of their motherland at the might of her military force.

The Kashmiri Women Resistance Day particularly marked, as the black day, the 29th anniversary of Indian troops-sponsored the history’s worst and most tragic mass rape incident of Kunan Poshpura in Indian occupied Kashmir valley, the armed Indian army soldiers molested the innocent Kashmiri women by storming and breaking into their houses at Kunan Poshpur locality midnight of February 23 and 24 in 1991 in the bleeding vale of Indian held Kashmir

Major ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of this traffic incident of Kunan Poshpura incident of the molestation of Kashmiri women as the black day was hosted by the ‘Youth Forum For Kashmir Organization’ with the coordination of the Students Affairs Wing of the Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) at the main campus of the varsity here on Monday.

“The team Youth Forum for Kashmir is here today to commemorate the Konan Poshpora Mass Rape Devastation which occurred the unfortunate midnight of 23rd and 24th February 1991 for the Kashmiri women, said Maria Iqbal Tarana, Executive Director of the Organization while addressing the ceremony.

“ It is the 29th anniversary of that black day, commemorated on Monday, to let the young people of AJK including the women folk and the young generation know about the devastation that our brothers and sisters have faced across the line of control in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir”, Maria said in her detailed address to the students.

The ceremony was also addressed by Director Students Affairs MST Prof. Dr. Asghar Chaudhry, Assistant Professor Mrs, Ghazala Naheed, the MUST Varsity student Ms. Parsa Kashmirin, the YFK’s other leader Mrs. Munazza Kazmi and others.

The YFK Executive Director Maria Iqbal Tarana continued that the calendar wass full of these such devastations all the 365 days of every year.

“Our valiant Kashmiri brethren and sisters were giving every sacrifice including the supreme sacrifices of their lives and faced adversities since decades with only focus to get the freedom from Indian manacles and the right of plebiscite for our own homeland”, she underlined.

Maria Iqbal Tarana emphasized for raising strong collective voices for voiceless Kashmiri brothers and sisters across the LOC by standing up shoulder to shoulder our valiant sons and daughters of the soil to share our due role in struggle for Kashmir cause.

A MUST varsity student Ms. Parsa, originally hailing from Indian occupied Kashmir valley, while speaking on this occasion, narrated her story to the participants regarding the adversities that she and her family had been through back in 2015, when – the valiant son of the soil Burhan Wani was martyred, as how they have survived through those difficulties and suffered in that time of the Indian tyranny.