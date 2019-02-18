AJK cleanliness campaign from next week

Muzaffarabad

On the directive of Chief Secretary AJ&K, Department of Local Government and Rural Development has announced to start ”cleanliness drive” across the State, from next week. The decision was taken in a special meeting which held under the chairmanship of secretary department of Local Government and Rural Development Ejaz Ahmed Khan, here on Monday.

As per decision taken in the meeting, all local bodies will start a campaign for cleanliness in AJK and under this campaign, educational institutions will start awareness programs in this regard. “Educational institutions will organize special walks, debates, and seminars to create awareness on the importance of cleanliness amongst the students and masses, moreover under this drive, awareness banners and posters will also be displayed on the central public places of the cities,” the meeting decided.

This campaign will be kicked off next week. Addressing the meeting secretary Department of Local Government and Rural Development said that the cleanliness was a part of our faith and we should play role to maintain the surroundings neat and clean. He urged the people to participate in campaign avoiding from throwing solid waste on roads, parks, streets, drains, and other public places. All resources will be utilised to make the Clean AJK campaign a success in the all three divisions of Azad Kashmir, he said.

Share on: WhatsApp