AJK CII, MMC devise strategy for inter-sect harmony

Mirpur, AJK

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and Milli Coordination Council (MCC) of Azad Jammu Kashmir in a joint meeting held in AJK’s capital city devised different ways and means for maintaining inter-sect harmony, tolerance and peace in Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Monday The meeting held at Prime Minister House was chaired by Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, who is also Chairman of the council while president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Council Pakistan, Qibla Ayaz and Chairman AJK Ulema and Mushaikh Council Moulana Ubaidullah Farooqi were also among participants of the meeting. Addressing on the occasion, President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said it is matter of great satisfaction that AJK enjoys exemplary inter-sect harmony and religious tolerance. The credit of this goes to Ulema of different schools of thoughts who spare no efforts to promote brotherhood, tolerance and the sense of peaceful coexistence in the society.

The president said both Pakistan and AJK were come into being to provide the Muslims of this land an opportunity to live their lives in accordance with the golden principles of Islam by following the Holy Life of Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon Him). He said most of the Muslim countries had achieved their political freedom but unfortunately they are still striving hard to gain their ideological identity.

The president strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and observed that Muslims in the held valley are being persecuted on basis their religion and in negation of the principle of the religious freedom. He called upon the religious scholars and ulema to promote and highlight the religious tolerance and brotherhood that is an important feature of Islamic polity.—APP