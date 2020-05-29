AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led forum condemns Indian brutalities

Jammu

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum has condemned Indian atrocities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

The Hurriyat forum in a meeting held in Islamabad with its Convener, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in chair, said that the world was fighting COVID-19 pandemic but India was committing brutalities against the people of occupied Kashmir.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi speaking on the occasion said that the families of two women, Aasiya and Neelofar, of Shopian, were still awaiting justice after the passage of 11 years.

Indian men in uniform abducted Aasiya (17) and her sister-in-law Neelofar (22) after they had gone to their orchard on May 29, 2009, and gang-raped and subsequently murdered them. Their bodies were recovered from a stream in the area on the next morning.—KMS