AJK cabinet eliminates two zones of Electrcity, works Department

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday.

Cabinet eliminated the North and South zones in Electricity and Communication and Works department besides formation of 2 new committees in leadership of Chief Secretary and Minister for Finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi for the provision of wheat on less rate for masses and enhancement of sports activities including new projects respectively.