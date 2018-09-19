AJK Cabinet discusses issues related to Neelum Jehlum project

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

AJK Cabinet met on Tuesday with prime minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the chair. Cabinet decided to use all resources to tackle the environmental impacts of Neelum Jehlum Hydro Power project and all matters would be streamlined with the government of Pakistan and WAPDA by negotiations, and steps would be taken to provide water to the citizens of Muzaffarabad.

Chief Executive Officer of the Neelum Jehlum Project briefed the cabinet on the environmental impacts of the Neelum Jehlum project in detail and responded the queries of the members.

He told the cabinet that under the Neelum Jehlum Project two billion rupees have been released for roads, water supply schemes, vocational training institutes, school building and construction of a dispensary.

He said that rupees 90 million was released for the water supply scheme of Muzaffarabad city.

He added that an additional 20 cusecs of water will be released to the flow of Neelum river.

WAPDA would finalize a scheme of sewerage treatment plant in Muzaffarabad adding that Rs.two billion has been allocated for construction of lakes, he said.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider proposed that WAPDA should build these lakes itself as it has a good experience of completing such projects.

Cabinet also decided to formulate comprehensive tourism policy to promote the tourism in the state and agreed on setting up tourism authority headed by the prime minister.

The cabinet was also briefed on construction work of District Headquarters Hospital of Sudhnoti and it was decided that tendering of remaining work will be done in a month.

Earlier the Cabinet in its resolution condemned the dragging of the body of martyred freedom fighter by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and paid tributes to her services for restoration of democracy in the country.

The meeting greeted the newly elected president of Pakistan and expressed hope that he will utilize all energy and capabilities for strengthening the federation.

