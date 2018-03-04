AJK Assembly is only house for legislation: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan has categorically declared that AJK Legislative Assembly is the only house of the AJK, parliament for legislation, Kashmir Council is the executive body whose chairman is Prime Minister Pakistan. Talking to media men here late Saturday, AJK Prime Minister expressed these views. Later, Prime Minister visited the Kashmir Press Club and extended his heartfelt felicitation to the newly elected officer bearers. Speaking briefly on the occasion he said, “Incumbent Government is engaged for the amendments in the AJK interim constitution Act 1974 so that Legislative Assembly comprising the elected representatives could become more powerful to serve the population of the state”. Commenting on the Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, “Prime Minister said that some people do not understand or they are unaware of the Council’s authority”.

