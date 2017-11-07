AJK-APHC remembers Jammu martyrs

Islamabad

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (AJK-APHC) held a function in Islamabad, today, with Convener Ghulam Mohammad Safi in the chair to remember the Jammu Martyrs of November 1947.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, the speakers said that in the first week of November in 1947, the Indian forces and Hindu hooligans had massacred the Jammu Muslims under a preplanned conspiracy. They said that the Muslims were killed for their love with Pakistan, adding that the fascist forces started a killing spree in 1947 which was still going on.

The speakers said that the people of Kashmir had given unprecedented sacrifices for securing right to self-determination which would not go waste. They said that the liberation movement would continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.—KMS