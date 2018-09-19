AJK all set to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Mirpur (Ajk)

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, all is set to observe Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram on Friday, September 21, the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of Islam.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all eight districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul’jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs which, after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish stalls, sabeels of juices and sweet water on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful in each n’ every nook n’ corner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam. Though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)’s martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

As usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Like other parts of AJK, in Mirpur district, the local administration have made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintaining of traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in Mirpur city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa’adat colony on 10th of Muharram ul Haraam Friday, September 21, official sources said.

Exceptional security has been intensified through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul’jinnah procession at its set destination, local police sources told APP on Tuesday when contacted for elaborating the arrangements given final touches to observe the sanctified day in the district with full respect and honor.—APP

